Left parties criticise Railway Minister for delay in operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 24, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement that the State government is yet to hand over land for construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam has drawn flak once again. Opposition leaders say it is a ploy to dodge the issue for some more time.

In his post-budget address to media persons on Wednesday, Mr. Vaishnaw said that the land identified near Mudasarlova was near a water body and the new government would be approached for suitable land.

CPI (M) State leader Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the railways not utilsing the railway land, which has been identified for the purpose and it shows the intention of the officials to delay the project further.

Railway Zone Sadhana Committee convener and CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy wondered whether the IIM-Vizag and IIPE-Vizag had started functioning after construction of their own buildings. Then, what comes in the way of operationalisation of the railway zone?, he questioned.

