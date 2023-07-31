Left parties condemn Purandeswari’s statement on sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

July 31, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Left parties have condemned the statements of BJP State president D. Purandeswari for saying that the Centre will take a decision on the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), based on the profit it is earning.

The Left parties staged a protest to expose what they called ‘BJP government’s failure to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,’ at the Gandhi statue, here on Monday.

Operationalisation of railway zone

The leaders of the Left parties warned the BJP government that a people’s movement would be launched if the Centre failed to continue Waltair Division apart from operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway Zone. They also sought continuation of the VSP in the public sector and protection of government lands.

Coking coal

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) district secretariat member B. Ganga Rao and CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju demanded rollback of the decision on strategic sale of VSP. They alleged that the BJP government has colluded with Adani Group and was causing obstacles in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieving its full potential. They alleged that the Gangavaram Port was either not allowing importing coking coal to meet the requirements of VSP, or sometimes it was delaying the transport of the coking coal to the steel plant. They alleged that the Centre and the Adani Group were hand in glove to cause losses to VSP.

They demanded driving out Adani Group from Gangavaram Port, and said that the State government should take possession of the 1,100 acres of land given to the port. They sought provision of working capital to the steel plant and called upon Ms. Purandeswari and the State BJP leaders to stop misleading the public with ‘false statements’, and support the cause for protection of VSP. They also sought allocation of funds for SCoR and take measures for early construction of the railway zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

A.P. Reorganisation Act

The other assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, like the Vizag Metro project, Tribal University and special packages to the backward districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema should be implemented without any further delay. The Left leaders also flayed the YSR Congress Party government for failing to stop handing over of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) land to the Raheja Group for construction of a mall.

They also condemned the State BJP leaders, YSRCP, TDP and JSP for sacrificing the interests of the State and toeing the line of the Centre.

MCPI leader K. Shankara Rao, CPI-ML (Praja Poru) K. Deva, CPI(M) and CPI leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, SK Rehaman, A. Vimala, K. Kumari, P Chandrasekhar. Subba Rao and U.S.N. Raju were among those who participated.

