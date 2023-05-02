Left parties appeal to people, workers to make rasta rokos against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a success in Andhra Pradesh on May 3

May 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Left parties have called upon people and workers to participate in the ‘rasta rokos’, being organised to protest against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), at various places across the State on Wednesday, and make them a success.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CPI(M) district secretary M. Pydiraju and CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to push the VSP into losses and hand it over to its favourite corporate groups. They demanded reversal of the decision on strategic sale of VSP, running the plant to operate at its full capacity, allotment of captive mines, provision of raw materials and working capital to the plant, provision of jobs to displaced persons, and to allow government organisations like SAIL and NMDC to participate in the EoI bids.

In a separate release, CPI(M) Anakapalli district committee secretary K. Lokanadham said that the Chief Minister should come out with a clear statement against privatisation of the VSP. He said that the State government should also take the responsibility of protecting the steel plant, which was achieved after 32 persons had sacrificed their lives for its establishment in Visakhapatnam. He recalled that Minister Gudivada Amarnath, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and other leaders had already extended their support to the agitation, being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) against privatisation of the VSP.

Mr. Lokanadham called upon the YSR Congress Party government to lead the Opposition parties and trade unions in the fight against the Centre’s decision on privatisation of VSP. He said that the Chief Minister should make a statement in this regard during his visit to the city on May 3.