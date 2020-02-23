Lecturer found dead in dormitory bathroom

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 February 2020 08:05 IST

The body of a 44-year-old lecturer was found in the bathroom of a dormitory at Dwaraka Nagar area in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S.V. Seshagiri Rao (44), a resident of Machilipatnam who works as guest lecturer at a private college in MVP Colony.

Dwaraka Nagar Police Station Inspector Y. Murali Rao said that Seshagiri Rao has been working as a guest lecturer at the college since December 2019.

For the past two weeks, he was staying at the dormitory due to the ongoing examinations at the college.

On Saturday morning, he was found dead in the bathroom.

Sources said that the lecturer might have suffered fatal head injuries after slipping in the bathroom. However, police are yet to ascertain the cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, police officials said.