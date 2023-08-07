ADVERTISEMENT

Lecturer dies in road accident in Visakhapatnam

August 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An English lecturer of a private degree college, Rajasekhar (40), died in a road accident under Pendurthi police station limits here on Monday. He died after being hit by an unknown vehicle at RR Venkatapuram, opposite a school. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday morning while he was coming from Sujatha Nagar to Urvasi Junction on his motorcycle. He was a native of Pedabayalu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Traffic inspector Ashok reached the spot and shifted the body to KGH for post-mortem. Pendurthi police registered a case. The investigation is on.

