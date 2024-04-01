GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lecture series on criminal laws begins in city

April 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A lecture series on criminal laws by Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law began on April 1 (Monday). The first talk was delivered by KIIT University Human Rights Law chairperson Prof. Bhavani Prasad Panda.

He explained in detail about ‘Nyaya’ from the new criminal laws and ‘penal’ from the old laws while delving into interpretation of the terms.

GITAM School of Law director Prof. Anitha Rao highlighted the importance of understanding the new criminal laws. The session saw a wide participation of students, expressing their enthusiasm, gearing up for the upcoming sessions in the lecture series. The organising committee informed that the lecture series will continue till April 4 (Thursday).

