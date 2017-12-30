Lecture on suits for damages

There is need to promote awareness on the suits for damages and compensation for the wrong committed by a person to another, said assistant professor of Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University Ch. Lakshmi on Friday.
She was delivering a guest lecture organised by the Visakhapatnam Bar Association and Forum of Legal Professionals as part of professional orientation classes here at the District Library Bar Hall.
Ms. Lakshmi said in the United Kingdom the law on damages was well developed compared to India.
Senior advocate and Forum of Legal Professionals Kuppili Muralidhar presided. Visakhapatnam Bar Association president P. Balakrishna and secretary J. Satyasai Baba, District Legal Services Authority panel advocates R. Srinivasa Rao and P. Raja Rao participated.
