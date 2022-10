ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies, will be holding a lecture-meeting on the 91st anniversary of former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, here on October 15.

The talk will be delivered by Director of Centre for Policy Studies and former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar.

The meeting will be held at Visakhapatnam Public Library from 10 a.m.