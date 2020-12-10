Leased land surrendered to Prema Samajam

Sai Priya Resorts has surrendered the land it has taken from Prema Samajam on lease. Following a written submission given by the Sai Priya resorts, the executive officer of Prema Samajam took possession of the land after cancelling the lease deed at the Sub-Registrar office at Madhurawada on Tuesday.

Executive officer of Prema Samajam said that Sai Priya Resorts had taken 33.70 acres from Prema Samajam for 33 years lease in 2003-04. They took the land for lease for developing a tourist facility. However, they expressed their inability to develop the land due to COVID situation and surrendered the land. Sai Priya Resorts had retained 3.70 acres and surrendered 30 acres to Prema Samajam. The surrendered land is adjacent to the resorts. EO said they have been paying the lease amount of ₹22 lakh every year. Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Endowments Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao said the department will take the land under the possession of Sai Priya Resorts.