Leased land surrendered to Prema Samajam

Sai Priya Resorts has surrendered the land it has taken from Prema Samajam on lease. Following a written submission given by the Sai Priya resorts, the executive officer of Prema Samajam took possession of the land after cancelling the lease deed at the Sub-Registrar office at Madhurawada on Tuesday.
Executive officer of Prema Samajam said that Sai Priya Resorts had taken 33.70 acres from Prema Samajam for 33 years lease in 2003-04. They took the land for lease for developing a tourist facility. However, they expressed their inability to develop the land due to COVID situation and surrendered the land. Sai Priya Resorts had retained 3.70 acres and surrendered 30 acres to Prema Samajam. The surrendered land is adjacent to the resorts. EO said they have been paying the lease amount of ₹22 lakh every year. Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Endowments Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao said the department will take the land under the possession of Sai Priya Resorts.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath