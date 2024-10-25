GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leaders who sacrificed their seats in polls will be rewarded by TDP, says Social Welfare Minister

NDA government is committed to the development of Visakhapatnam, he says at a party review meeting

Published - October 25, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has said that the party high command will recognise the services of hardworking leaders and reward those who had sacrificed their positions as part of the alliance, during the recent elections. He said that people of Andhra had given a thumping majority to the NDA and it is the responsibility of the leaders to meet their expectations.

Mr. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who is also the in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam district, met the party leaders, MLAs, Ministers, MLCs, corporators, party workers and women wing leaders in an extensive review meeting held at the party office.

Speaking to the cadre, the Minister said that the YSRCP ruling during the last five years was a nightmare to people, especially to those in Visakhapatnam, where their leaders have exploited the city. Stating that the NDA government was committed to the development of Visakhapatnam, he said the NDA government was trying to bring back the investors, who left the city during the last five years, due to the negligence of the previous government.

He said that the NDA government would implement all promises made in the manifesto. The government would also ensure welfare reached the eligible beneficiaries, apart from developing all the regions.

Speaking about the incidents at Gurla where several persons died reportedly due to outbreak of diarrhoea, Mr. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy attributed it to the negligence and apathy of the previous government.

The Minister also said that he would strive hard to work on the new role as the in-charge Minister, by coordinating with all the leaders and workers.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat alleged that the YSRCP leaders were unleasing a false propaganda that the government was neglecting Visakhapatnam and focussing only on Amaravati. He said that the NDA government was committed to develop all the regions. He also that the NDA government has convinced and is bringing TCS to Visakhapatnam. For the convenience of hotels, restaurants and eateries, the government has decided to allow them to operate till midnight, he said.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on the statements of former MP and YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s (VSP) privatisation issue. He said that people would not believe the words of the YSRCP leader. He said that after exploiting Visakhapatnam for over three years, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy has returned to the city again.

“YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is unable to set his home in order,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and wondered: “How can he resolve the issues pertaining to the State.”

MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, MLCs D. Rama Rao, U.V. Chiranjeevi Rao, Chairman of AP Urban Development Financial Corporation Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam TDP district president Gandi Babjee and others were present

