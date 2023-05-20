Leaders of all parties should unite to make Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, says former MLA

May 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and former Vice-Chairperson of DCCB Allu Bhanumathi has said that those who oppose Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh will remain in history as ‘betrayers’.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Ms. Bhanumathi said that the people of North Andhra would not tolerate if any one planned to deprive Visakhapatnam of its chance of becoming the Executive capital and take it away to Amaravati. She said that the youth of North Andhra region would get immense job opportunities, if Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital.

She warned the antagonists of Visakhapatnam not to take the goodness of the people as their ‘inability’. The move to make Visakhapatnam as Executive capital would result industries coming to the region in a big way and stop the migration of people from the backward region of North Andhra to other States. She demanded that the TDP leaders from the region respond to the statements of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu against making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital.

Ms. Bhanumathi said that leaders of all political parties, irrespective of their party affiliations, should unite for making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital.

She alleged that Mr. Naidu was bent on making Amaravati as the capital for his vested interests. She also alleged that thousands of crores of rupees had changed hands in the Amaravati land deal. She said that decentralisation of administration would result in development of all regions in the State. The concentration of the wealth of the State at a single place could once again lead to demand for further bifurcation of the State, she added.