Leaders mourn Dronamraju Srinivas

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2020 00:26 IST

Leaders of various political parties, cutting across party lines, and people from different walks of life expressed shock at the untimely demise of VMRDA Chairman and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, who died at a private hospital in the city on Sunday evening.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed shock at the demise of the VMRDA Chairman. He spoke to his son Dronamraju Srivastava on the phone, and expressed his condolences.

He described the death as a loss to Andhra Pradesh in general and Visakhapatnam in particular.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, had visited the hospital earlier during the day, and met his family members. He spoke to his son and hoped that his father would get well soon.

The Minister expressed shock on hearing the news in the evening. Describing Dronamraju Srinivas as a man, who had endeared himself to all persons, irrespective of their political affiliations, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy expressed grief and sorrow at the demise. In a tweet, Mr. Reddy described the death as a great loss to the party and the people of north Andhra and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu and ‘Prajashakti’ Editor and former MLC M.V.S. Sarma described him as a soft spoken' and selfless politician. CPI(M) secretary B. Ganga Rao condoled the death in a separate statement.

At a condolence meet held at the YSRCP Office in the city, MLAs Adeep Raj and Gudivada Amarnath, and party leader Behara Bhaskara Rao were among those who condoled the death and expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.

The party leaders garlanded a portrait of Dronamraju Srinivas and observed a two-minute silence.

BJP State general secretary and MLC P.V.N. Madhav, BJP senior leader and former State president P.V. Chalapathi Rao and State Media Cell Joint Convener D.S. Varma expressed shock at the death.