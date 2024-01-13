Leaders and activists of YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party celebrate Sankranti at party offices in Visakhapatnam

January 13, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Leaders and activists of YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party in the city celebrated Sankranti in their respective party offices here on Saturday.

As the festival begins with Bhogi followed by Sankranti and Kanuma from January 14, the political parties celebrated the festival at the party offices on Saturday as there was a holiday for the party workers during the festival period.

Senior TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao while celebrating the festival at the partyoffice said, “This is the last Sankranti festival for the people under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the State. People will celebrate the real Sankranti festival from next year as the TDP will emerge victorious in the general elections to be held in a few months.”

On the other hand, YSR Congress Party leaders and activists celebrated in Yendada. Party leaders, including former Minister P. Balaraju, were present.

The party cadre echoed that people will celebrate the real spirit of Sankranti festival with the welfare rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. This will continue forever, and Mr. Jagan will be the Chief Minister again in the upcoming elections.

Jana Sena Party leaders, including Mr. Peethala Murthy Yadav, said that the TDP-JSP alliance government will soon be formed in the State and people will then celebrate the real Sankranti. Mr. Murthy Yadav said that people should have to wait for those golden days for a few more months.

