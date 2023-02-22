LD Gas Holder-2 of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant commissioned after repairs

February 22, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The repair of LD Gas Holder-2 of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), the repair of which was taken up at estimated cost of ₹20 crore in February 2021, following a breakdown, was commissioned after repairs.

According to a statement issued by the VSP on Tuesday, two LD Gas Holders were installed at RINL-VSP, one during the 3.0 MTPA stage, and the other during the 6.3 MTPA expansion stage to handle the LD gas (with calorific value of about 1,650 K Cal/NM3) generated from LD converters of Steel Melt Shops (SMS s) during blowing.

The LD gas that is stored in these gas holders will be pumped to the LD gas network, which mainly caters to the fuel requirement of furnaces in six rolling mills apart from being used in boilers of the Thermal Power Plant of RINL. The LD gas, being toxic and explosive in nature, any misalignment of cracks may lead to catastrophic failures, which is detrimental to both the equipment and to humans.

Commissioning and putting back the LD gas holder-2 into operation will enable enhancement of the production of liquid steel (number of heats) as higher volumes of LD gas generated in the converters of SMS can be handled effectively.

Director (Projects) A.K. Bagchi visited the project site and congratulated all the stakeholders.

CMD, RINL, Atul Bhatt, congratulated the RINL collective for their efforts in commissioning the LD gas holder-2.