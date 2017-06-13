Visakhapatnam

Lawson’s Bay Park inaugurated

New attraction: A view of Lawson’s Bay park which was inaugurated by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday.

| Photo Credit: Arranged

It was developed at a cost of ₹ 2.65 crore

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday inaugurated the Lawson’s Bay Park developed at a cost of ₹ 2.65 crore.

Stating that the beach there was conducive for swimming, he wanted more amenities to be created for visitors and provision of life jackets.

The Minister said a total of seven beaches would be developed on the four-lane beach road up to Bheemunipatnam.

Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu said such parks would help the city-dwellers relax.

The park was planned in 2012 to ease congestion at the Ramakrishna Beach.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan spoke on the steps being taken for the development of the city.

