Law student ‘gangraped’ in Vizag; four held

A 21-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by four persons, including her boyfriend, in the city, the police said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the crime was allegedly committed on August 13, 2024, it came to light only after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the II Town police. The police arrested all four accused on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

The arrested were identified as B. Vamsi (27), a final year law student who works as a part-time food delivery boy; B, Jagadeesh (27), who works as a part-time food delivery boy; P. Anand (28); and D. Rajesh, a final year law student.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the complaint, Vamsi befriended the girl and had allegedly been in physical relationship with her for the last more than one year stating that he was in love with her and intended to marry her.

On August 13, Vamsi allegedly took the girl to the house of Anand at Krishna Gardens under the II Town police station limits. When Vamsi and the girl were in their private space, Jagadeesh, who was also in the house, allegedly took a video of them.

Later, Jagadeesh, Anand and Rajesh shared the video among themselves and, with the support of Vamsi, raped the girl by threatening to expose her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later, the accused allegedly started to threaten the girl using the video and allegedly raped her at Thotlakonda,” the police said.

On November 18, unable to put up with the assault and harassment, the girl attempted to end her life. After saving her, the victim’s father, upon coming to know of the incident, lodged a complaint with the police.

Home Minister Anitha’s directive

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha spoke to Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi and directed him to initiate stringent steps to ensure that the accused were punished severely. She promised to extend all help to the victim.

Meanwhile, YSRCP women’s wing president and MLC Varudu Kalyani accused the NDA government of failing to protect women and children. Crimes against women had risen in the last five months, she alleged.

The NDA government was interested in enforcing the ‘red book rule’ rather than protecting law and order, she said, and suggested to the government to restore the Disha app introduced by the YSRCP government to protect women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.