Law and order situation deteriorating in Narsipatnam, says TDP’s Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam

11 January 2022 10:13 IST

‘Police not taking action to control crimes’

Former Minister and senior leader of the TDP Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that the law and order situation in Narsipatnam has deteriorated due to failure of the police to initiate remedial measures.

In a video release on Monday, Mr. Patrudu said that a woman councillor of Narsipatnam Municipality was attacked and beaten on the head by some miscreants and her gold chain was stolen. A secretariat employee K. Ramakrishna was beaten with a beer bottle on his head at Kottha Lakshmipuram. These type of attacks were increasing of late but the police were not taking proper action to control these crimes, he alleged.

The TDP leader alleged that Narsipatnam has become the focal point for transport of ganja and for thefts. Alcoholics were drinking on the roads and waylaying motorists and robbing them of their valuables. SI s, CI s and ACP s used to go for night patrolling in the past but now they were not to be seen on the roads at nights.

He said that ‘Sankranti Kanuka’, which used to be given during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was withdrawn. The prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing and this was adding to the woes of the common people, he added.