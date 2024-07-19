GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law and order deteriorating in A.P., alleges Amarnath

Published - July 19, 2024 08:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh was deteriorating with a rise in murders, attacks, atrocities and crimes against women.

“The increase in violence clearly indicates that Minister Nara Lokesh’s ‘red-book rule’ is being implemented in the State,” the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said, condemning the murder of a 27-year-old youth in Vinukonda of Palnadu district.

Addressing a press conference at Visakha Public Library on Thursday, Mr Amarnath said that people of the State have voted for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) believing their promises of welfare, but after coming to power, in the last 45 days, there has been a sudden increase in attacks, murders and attempt to murders.

“There have been many cases of people ending their lives unable to bear the torture of the NDA leaders,” he alleged, adding that crimes against women have sharply risen and that people have lost faith in the NDA government’s ability to maintain the rule of law.

Referring to the Vinukonda murder case, and disturbances in Punganur Assembly constituency, the YSRCP leader alleged that it was unfortunate to see Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu maintaining a silence on such incidents.

Mr. Naidu wants to release a White Paper on the law and order situation in A.P., but before doing so, he should release a White Paper on the ongoing atrocities being committed by his party, the former Minister said. The Central government must intervene and conduct an independent investigation into the ongoing violence, Mr. Amarnath demanded.

Speaking on the ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ issue, Mr. Amarnath said that the NDA government claims that the works were done during the YSRCP government at the ecological site. “If that were so, why did they not stop the works immediately after coming to power?” he asked.

