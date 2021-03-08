Law and order a key issue in Arilova

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 March 2021 01:07 IST

Residents of Arilova, which comes under Ward Nos. 12 and 13 of Zone II (Madhurawada Zone), are worried about the law and order problems.

The area has been witnessing murders, gang rivalries, ganja cases and other offences quite often.

In the last two-and-a-half months, murder of a rowdy-sheeter and an attempted murder were report in the Arilova Police Station limits.

Congested roads

According to police, about 10% of the total rowdy-sheeters are from Arilova area. Though many of them are inactive and have started to lead peaceful lives, some incidents of drunken brawls and old rivalries keep surfacing, the police said.

The residents complain that some people have been consuming alcohol in open places during nights. “Consuming ganja among the youth, even minors, is also very high in a few colonies here. Some consume in isolated places and road in the streets,” said N. Satyam, a resident of Chinnagaddali. Locals appeal to the officials to solve the law and order problems.

Residents complain about congested roads. Locals say that roads have not been developed for a long time. Adding to the traffic woes, many auto-rickshaw drivers park their vehicles on the road.

During the peak hours, the traffic has been very heavy, the residents complain. They also alleged that a number of vendors had encroached the roads and set up stalls at many areas.

Mosquito menace

“Some fast food stalls, tiffin shops and some meat shops do not observe cleanliness. In some areas, drains are not cleared properly, leading to mosquito menace,” said a resident from Mustafa Colony.

The locals complain that many people leave their cattle on roads in the evening leading to traffic accidents.

Those living on hillock region complain about drinking water supply issues, especially during summer.