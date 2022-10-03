Launch 5G services in Visakhapatnam and other cities of Andhra Pradesh, GVL urges Union Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has urged him to launch the 5G services in Visakhapatnam and other cities in Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the ultra-high-speed internet 5G technology will usher in a digital and economic revolution, Mr. Narasimha Rao has urged the Union Minister to include important cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tirupati from Andhra Pradesh in the next batch of cities to be considered for launch of 5G services.

The MP has emphasised on the need to bring the 5G services to Visakhapatnam on a priority basis, as it is a very fast growing city and is the economic growth engine for Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Visakhapatnam is also very important from strategic and national security perspective, as the city is home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command, has major Indian Coast Guard operations besides having other strategic assets like Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and SAMEER.

In view of the economic, strategic and security reasons, he requested the Union Minister to put Visakhapatnam on top priority for launch of 5G services at the earliest.