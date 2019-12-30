‘Laughter is key to maintaining a healthy life’

‘Laughter yoga’ is a cheapest way to maintain a healthy life, Madan Kataria, founder of ‘Laughter Yoga’ said . The Mumbai-based doctor was here in the city to take part in a session and a training workshop organised by Rohit Memorial Trust on Sunday.

Dr. Madan said that laughter not only brings down stress levels, but also strengthens the immune system.

“Laughter is a form of exercise to beat the stress like an aerobic exercise which brings more oxygen to the body and brain, thereby making one feel more energetic and relaxed. Laughter helps lower the levels of stress hormones and create a positive mental state to deal with negative energy. It also creates a good mood to remain cheerful,” Dr. Madan said.

A good number of elderly people and youth, along with trustees of Rohit Memorial Trust, enthusiastically took part in the sessions.

During the session, Dr. Madan explained about various types of laughs – ‘Milk shake laugh’, ‘Yoga laugh’, ‘Cellphone laugh’ and etc.

Rohit Memorial Trust chairman G. Anantram said that the workshop was organised as part of the annual event titled ‘Rohit Rocks’.