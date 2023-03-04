HamberMenu
Latest technologies are being used to ensure safety in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says CMD

March 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant observed the 52nd National Safety Day at the Learning and Development Centre auditorium here on Saturday.

The plant CMD Atul Bhatt emphasised the need of working safely to ensure zero harm.

“Latest technologies like deploying drones and digitalisation are being used towards ensuring safety,” Mr. Bhatt said while adding that as a step towards greater digitalisation, a project named Kalpataru is launched in RINL where start-ups are invited for helping the VSP in minimising deviations and in improving production with safety.

DCS Varma, Director of Factories, suggested the adoption of emerging technologies like Internet of things (IoT), virtual reality, robotics and drone technology for better monitoring and better safety.

