Late night gas leak near fishing harbour creates panic in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tension prevailed as a large number of people residing in the surrounding areas of the fishing harbour came out of their houses in panic after they experienced some kind of gas leak here on Thursday night. The residents alleged that some poisonous gas had leaked out from Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical & Engineering Training (CIFNET), located near the fishing harbour on the Beach Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the locals, many of them have suffered bouts of vomiting and burning sensation in the eye due to the reported gas leak. However, the situation was brought under control within a short time.

Inspector of One Town Police Station Ch. Revathamma said that while they were discharging duties at Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Temple, they had received a phone call regarding a gas leak and they rushed to the spot. Since there was some foul smell, we have alerted people and asked them to stay away from the institute, she said.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that instead of safeguarding them the police have manhandled them. Some of them have entered into heated arguments with the police. However, One Town police said that after the gas leak, many people have started to stage protest demanding shifting of the institute.

“We have asked them to stay away by at least 100 metres from the institute. We have pacified them, but not manhandled,” the Inspector said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of CIFNET Jai Singh Meena said that at around 10 p.m., one of the ammonia gas cylinders of 50 kg capacity got a minor leak in the bottom and slowly the gas started to spread. The leakage was so minor that even the installed ammonia leak detection system was not able to detect it. Within no time, our team of experts reached the spot and arrested the leakage, he said.

He also ruled out the speculations that people suffered burning of eyes and vomitting. Further, no fumes were also developed as alleged.

“It is also clarified that the alleged statement of release of poisonous gases from the Institute in the midnight is not at all true since the Institute functions between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. only for five days a week and never releases any gases and never runs the cold stores round the clock as alleged by a section of people. The institute follows all safety precautions/norms as per the directions issued by the government,” he said in a statement.