Last-minute efforts: candidates try to woo voters with chicken, meat

As the saying goes, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Some candidates are seen trying to woo voters with meat and chicken on Sunday here as part of their last-minute poll mantra a day before the elections.

Some of the MLA candidates in the district are said to have supplied fresh chicken and meat to the voters, creating a high demand for meat and poultry on Sunday.

According to the sources, this practice of distributing meat to the voters began with the 2019 election in Andhra Pradesh when the candidates adopted the culture from the neighbouring Telangana.

“It is the best way to satisfy the whole family and not just one or two members. Also, it is less expensive compared to spending on biryani packets and liquor,” said a political party representative in the Bheemili Assembly segment.

“On Sunday morning, someone dropped a black packet containing raw chicken. We were told it was sponsored by a contestant,” said a resident of Anandapuram. The man who distributed the chicken said nothing about any candidate or party. He just dropped the product and left,” the resident said.

“We did the same in the last 2019 elections. It is a popular practice in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Medak areas in Telangana,” said the distributor.

The vendors are also seen making some extra bucks election period with this practice being adopted by the candidates.

“Yes, we got a bulk order, which is three times the average Sunday sales,” said a wholesale poultry seller at Akkayyapalem.

According to Veterinary wing officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), there are 1,242 authorised chicken shops and 700 meat shops in the Visakhapatnam Parliament constituency limits. About 600 unauthorised small shops are also estimated to be running in the area. On average, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh kg of dressed chicken is sold in the constituency limits on Sundays.

“But on this particular Sunday, we saw the sale of more than 3 lakh kg of dressed chicken at ₹285 - ₹290 per kg,” said an executive member of the Poultry Chicken Vendors Welfare Association.