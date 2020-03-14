Last day rush for nominationsbrings traffic to a grinding halt

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2020 01:06 IST

Motorists and police personnel have a tough time

Motorists had a tough time as scores of people turned up on the main roads of the city to cheer candidates, belonging to various political parties, who went in a procession to file their nominations for the GVMC polls, on the last day of filing nomination on Friday.

The traffic at Chitralaya Junction came to a standstill as vehicles from all sides were caught in the traffic jam as candidates came to file their nominations at the GVMC Zonal Office at Suryabaugh. The police had a tough time in regulating the traffic and clearing the crowd.

Women, with babies in their arms, turned up in large numbers in the nomination rallies and the BRTS Road near Gnanapuram was chock-a-block with people, who participated in the election rallies. While the contesting candidate and two supporters were allowed to go to the GVMC Zonal Office at Gnanapuram, all other supporters were stopped on the BRTS Road, about half-a-kilometre away. This added to the chaos as a number of candidates, belonging to various parties, along with their supporters converged at Gnanapuram.

Nominees withdraw

Candidates, who have already filed their nominations, took out campaign rallies, at some places in the city on Friday. Most of the candidates were seen leading the rallies standing on open top vans. Apart from their supporters, loudspeakers and band were part of the show.

Meanwhile, 30 nominees, who filed papers for ZPTC election in the district, withdrew their nominations on Friday. Of them, 13 are from YSRCP, 15 from TDP, one each from independents and Congress. For the MPTC posts, 249 withdrew their nominations.