Last date extended

07 August 2020 23:58 IST

The last date for the receiving of applications for admission into Class VI in the Adarsh Schools (A.P. Model Schools) for the academic year 2020-21 has been extended till August 25, said District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy in a note on Friday. He said that interested parents and principals can utilise the opportunity and submit their applications online.

