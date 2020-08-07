Visakhapatnam

Last date extended

The last date for the receiving of applications for admission into Class VI in the Adarsh Schools (A.P. Model Schools) for the academic year 2020-21 has been extended till August 25, said District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy in a note on Friday. He said that interested parents and principals can utilise the opportunity and submit their applications online.

