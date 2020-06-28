Last date extended for submission of applications

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 June 2020 22:54 IST

The last date for submission of applications for the award of distinguished social worker/social service organisation, for 2017-18 and 2018-19, has been extended to July 16, 2020.

Youths and NGOs have to apply online for the field-level work done in the areas of health, research, inventions, culture, propagation of human rights, art, tourism, native medicine, social service, sports and smart learning initiatives, according to District Youth, Sports Welfare Officer B. Srinivasa Rao.

Applicants, in the age group 15 to 28 years, who have done exemplary work in their respective areas of service, can log on to the website https://innovate.mygov.in/national-youth-awards-2018/ or https://innovate.mygov.in/national-youth-award-2019/ for details. Applicants have to submit a copy of their application at the office of the CEO, SETVIS, by July 16.

More details can also be had from the office of the CEO, SETVIS, or on the landline No. 0891-2558291 or the mobile no. 98499 13079.