Last-ball thriller brings some consolation to Indian fans dejected over loss in World Cup final

November 24, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A thick air of tension pervaded the ACA-VDCA Stadium during the last two overs of the T20 match between India and Australia on Thursday evening, as it looked increasingly certain that Australia was going to win this match as well after just handing an ignominious defeat to the Men in Blue in the World Cup final on Sunday.

However, Rinku Singh saved the blushes for Team India by hitting it out of the park on the very last ball of the innings, bringing the sea of fans to their feet.

Suryakumar Yadav, called SKY by his fans, atoned for his lacklustre outing in the World Cup final with a brilliant 80 off 42 balls. He looked in sublime touch, hitting nine 4s and four sixes, and was hailed by the crowd after the match.

Rinku was the star of the night, emulating former Indian skipper MS Dhoni with a sensational last-ball six that helped India seal the win.

“While the sorrow of the World Cup loss cannot be forgotten so easily, today’s win has certainly put a smile on our faces,” said S. Jagadeesh, who had come from Srikakulam to watch the match with his friends. “We got our money’s worth. It was great watching SKY play one of his best knocks. We thought that the match would be over within 18 overs, but the last-over thriller made our day,” Jagadeesh said.

Arpita, who came from Madhurawada with her husband and children, said this win will help the team regain their confidence. “Yes, there is still disappointment over the loss of India in the WC final. But we have to move on. With the T20 World Cup just months away, we must look forward to that. I have come to give my support to the team,” she said.

The upcoming T20 WC will be won by India, asserted K. Dinesh Reddy, who reminded how Team India under MS Dhoni won the 2007 T20 WC after being defeated in the 50-over World Cup earlier. “History will repeat itself,” he said.

