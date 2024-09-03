GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Laser show on Naval achievements conducted at Victory at Sea in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 03, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A laser show was conducted at the Victory at Sea to display about the victories of the Eastern Naval Command and achievements of the Indian Navy on the RK beach road here on Monday.

The programme was organised by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in association with the ENC.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, who was the chief guest, praised the organisers.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Rajesh Pendharkar, Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar were among those present.

