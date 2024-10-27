Laser show at ‘Victory at Sea’ in Vizag receives overwhelming response from public

The sound and laser show organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at ‘Victory at Sea’ on Beach Road on Sunday received an overwhelming response from visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-minutes show, projected onto the ‘Victory at Sea’ stupa, started with the history of Visakhapatnam and covered the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Visakhapatnam’s role during the war, significance of the Navy Day on December 4, sacrifices made by the defence personnel and the role of the Eastern Naval Command in playing a pivotal role in protecting the region.

The show also depicted some of the historical events such as the International Fleet Review (IFR) in 2016 and Multilateral Naval Exercise (MILAN) in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stretch between YMCA and till Ambica Sea Green Hotel had traffic restrictions, and police had a tough time managing the crowd and diverting the traffic.

Even before the start of the show, a large number of people thronged the ‘Victory at Sea’ area, towards the Beach Road. Many occupied the road and footpath, while others stood on the boundary wall of the Beach Road to watch the show. It concluded with a theme song on ‘Vizag’ and fireworks.

The audience watched the show in awe, with many taking videos of it on their mobile phones. Beach Road stretch reverberated with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at the end of the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The show is really stunning. We became a bit emotional when it mentioned the history of INS Khukri, which was hit by a torpedo and sank during the war, and the sacrifices made by the naval personnel,” said K. Harika, a homemaker.

S. Sumanth, a retired government teacher, who had come with his family, said the best thing about the show was Visakhapatnam giving the first-person account. “It was like Vizag explaining its history to the citizens. Goosebumps is a small word to use. This will help future generations know the rich maritime history of Vizag.”

A few spectators opined that the show should be held multiple times during weekends, not just on Sundays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.