Lapses in signalling-circuit alteration responsible for Odisha train tragedy, says Commissioner of Railway Safety probe report

Lapses at various levels in the S&T Department were responsible for the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Kharagpur-Ranital section of Kharagpur division in South Eastern Railway on June 2, according to the findings of the probe conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The accident was a case of rear-collision of 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express with the goods train standing on the up loop line of the station. The last two coaches of train no. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which were passing on the down main line of the station, were hit by the derailed coaches of train no. 12841, and overturned.

The rear collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty in the past, and during the execution of the singalling work related to the replacement of the ‘electric lifting barrier’ for level-crossing gate no.94 at the station.

These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to train no.12841, due to which the up home signal indicated green for run-through movement of the train on the up main line of the station. But, the crossover connecting the up main line to the up loopline (crossover 17 A/B) was set to the up loopline. The wrong signalling resulted in 12841 traversing on the up loop line and eventual rear collision with the goods train standing there.

The CRS report, accessed by The Hindu, recommended following of standard practices for carrying out signalling modification work. Any alteration to signalling circuits should be carried out with an approved circuit diagram, in presence of an officer. A separate team should be deployed for checking and testing of modified signalling circuits and functions before restoration or reconnection work.

In the event of a condition wherein both ‘Normal’ and ‘Reverse’ indication relays are detected for a point, all signal movement over that point should be prevented. In case of Electronic Interlocking, this should be registered as a fault condition, and the system should shut down automatically. If the status of a point indication relay (physical relay) is ‘Normal’ then the command for operation of the point from ‘Reverse’ to ‘Normal’ should not generate and vice-versa.

The report also mentions a similar incident of mismatch between the intended route set by signals and the actual route taken by a train on May 16, 2022 at Bankranayabaz BKNM station in the Kharagpur Division due to wrong wiring and cable fault. Had corrective measures been taken after that incident to address the wrong-wiring, the accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station could have been averted, the report said.