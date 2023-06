June 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, in association with the NIIT foundation, New Delhi, will jointly organise a job fair here on June 27.

The HR representatives from 13 pan India organisations are participating in the day-long event from 10 a.m. All IT related organisations will be at Block 7 Engineering college section, and all non-IT companies will be at 9 degree Block. All the students who are interested can make best use of the opportunity, a release stated on Sunday.

