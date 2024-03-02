Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam to celebrate golden jubilee on March 3

March 02, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College (LBC) here is celebrating its golden jubilee this year. The celebrations will culminate in a function on the campus on March 3 in the presence of guests, including the founding-president K. Jaya Bharat Reddy.

Started in 1973 with two classrooms and 120 students, it has now grown into an institution with 450 dedicated staff, 4,500 students along with its sprawling 10-acre campus adorned with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and pioneering laboratories. It is currently affiliated to Andhra University and has `A’ grade accreditation from the NAAC, said the college secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Kumar said that the LBC has been committed to the core philosophy of empowering students for the past five decades. The college prepares students for success by focussing on contemporary skills and industry-oriented courses. Soft skills development is unique provision to the students to bridge the gap between academia and industry, and the college has partnered with eight companies for internship and placement opportunities, he added.

Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles

Talking about the latest activities, Mr. Kumar said that the college has recently partnered with TVS Training & Services to establish a Centre of Excellence for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on its campus, in order to provide theoretical and practical knowledge in the emerging EV sector. Students from other neighbouring colleges are also enrolled in the centre, he said.

Largest NCC contingent

Apart from academics, the college provides a well-rounded experience to its students by encouraging participation in sports, NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) programmes. Ranji Trophy cricketers and national players like K.S. Bharat and Y. Venugopal were students of the college. The college has the largest NCC contingent in the State with 400 cadets in six units, he said.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the college held a beach walk on Saturday on the RK Beach Road.

