Landslip: trains continue to be short-terminated on K-K line

September 27, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In view of the landslide between Manabar and Jarati stations in Odisha, some trains continue to be short-terminated on the K-K line. They are: Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 27 and 28 will be short- terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam on September 28 and 29 Hence there is no service between Koraput and Jagdalpur on those days.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 28 and 29 will be short-terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam on September 28 and 29.

Train no. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur express, leaving Rourkela on September 27 and 28 will be short-terminated at Koraput and will start on September 28 and 29 from Koraput as 18108 to Rourkela, hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur on the above dates.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 27 and 28 will be short-terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar as 18448 on September 27 and 28. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur on September 27.

The train No. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah on September 27 and 28 will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah on September 28 and 29.

Travelling public have been asked to noted the changes and act accordingly.

