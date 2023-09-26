Landslip: 20 heavy-duty earthmovers deployed to speed up track restoration works on K-K railway line

September 26, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

More than 400 workers are engaged and over 20 heavy-duty earthmovers and other machinery have been deployed to expedite the restoration work between Manabar and Jarati stations, where a landslide occurred in the early hours of Sunday. About 8,000 cubic metres of 10,000 cu. m of fallen earth has been removed till Tuesday.

General Manager of East Coast Railway (E Co R) Manoj Sharma visited the landslide site to assess the situation. The site is located on the Koraput-Kirandul railway line. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad is directly monitoring the restoration work at the site.

The General Manager reviewed various activities being carried out at the site. Principal HODs (Heads of Departments) of E Co R and senior officials of Waltair Division accompanied the General Manager during his visit.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the restoration work continued at an accelerated pace.

Later, the GM proceeded to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Annual General Body meeting of the Shramik Congress. Later, he also inspected the Wagon Maintenance Workshop at Vadlapudi and reviewed various ongoing activities there.

Short-termination of trains

Several trains continue to be short-terminated on the K-K line. They are: Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 26 will be short-terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam on September 27. Hence there is no service between Koraput and Jagdalpur on September 27.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 27, will be short-terminated at Araku and return from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam on September 27.

Train no. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur express, leaving Rourkela on September 26, will be short- terminated at Koraput and will start on September 27 from Koraput as 18108 to Rourkela, hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur on September 27.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 26, will be short-terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar as 18448 on September 27. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur on September 27.

The train No. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah on September 26 will be short-terminated at Titlagarh and return from Titlagarh as 18006 to Howrah on September 27.