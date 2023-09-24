Landslide affects running of trains on K-K line

September 24, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train services are affected on the KK line due to the occurrence of a landslide between Manabar- Jarati stations of Waltair Division in the early hours of September 24.

Railway officials rushed to the site with men and materials and started restoration work on a war-footing, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The trains to be affected are: 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express, which left left Visakhapatnam on September 23, will be short terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam on September 24. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 24 will be short terminated at Koraput and return from Koraput as 08552 to Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08552 Kirandul -Visakhapatnam passenger will run up to Jeypore on September 24 and return as 08551 from Jeypore to Kirandul on the same day. Hence there will be no service of this train between Jeypore and Koraput.

Train no.18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur express, which left Rourkela on September 23 will be short terminated at Koraput and will start on September 24 from Koraput as 18108 to Rourkela, hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express, which left Bhubaneswar on September 23, will be short terminated at Koraput and start from Koraput to Bhubaneswar on September 24. Hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Train no. 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express, which left Jagdalpur on Sunday will be short terminated at Jeypore and the empty rake will return to Jagdalpur.

Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, which left Howrah on September 23, will be short terminated at Rayagada and return from Rayagada as 18006 to Howrah on Sunday.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

