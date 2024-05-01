Land Titling Act is nothing but land grabbing act of Jagan, alleges Pawan Kalyan

May 01, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI/VISAKHAPATNAM

Terming the Land Titling Act as nothing but Jagan Mohan Reddy’s land grabbing act, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan alleged that if elected to power, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will take away the properties and houses of the people by misusing this Act. He said that once the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms government, they would scrap the Land Titling Act immediately.

As part of his election campaign, JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan attended two public meetings at Atchutapuram (Yelamanchili Assembly constituency) and Pendurthi, under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency, here on Wednesday. A large number of youth and women turned out for the public meetings.

Addressing a large gathering of people in a public meeting at Atchutapuram, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that once the government is formed, the alliance party will show what exactly is responsible governance. He said that the candidates will work dedicatedly and responsibly for the people, round the clock.

He said that in the view of youth, the alliance would conduct a ‘skill census’ to identify the requirements, aspirations of the youth, so that steps could be taken to create adequate jobs in the State. He said that steps would be taken to strengthen law and order, while stringent action will be taken against ganja smugglers by the alliance.

Pawan Kalyan also said that employment zones will be created in the Atchutapuram region, while steps will be taken to construct a fishing harbour at Pudimadaka. He also said that over 4,000 acres of land was given away by farmers from 26 villages for the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZ). But still many have not got the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package. He said that the alliance would ensure they receive the packages at the earliest.

The JSP chief also alleged that Yelamanchili MLA U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju (Kannababu) was involved in large scale land grabbing.

During Pendurthi public meeting, Pawan Kalyan assured that the alliance will take the responsibility to shift Thadi village. He also said that under the YSRCP government, land grabbings and settlements have seen a sharp rise in Visakhapatnam, especially Pendurthi. He also lashed out at Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, alleging that he has been involved in corruption since the last five years.

JSP Yelamanchili MLA candidate Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Pendurthi JSP MLA candidate Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Anakapalli MP candidate from the alliance, C.M. Ramesh, TDP leaders Gandi Babjee and others were present.