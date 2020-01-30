Land pooling exercise flouts norms, alleges CPI(M)

Alleging that the State government has launched land pooling exercise in violation of rules, CPI(M) leaders on Wednesday said that that YSRCP government was following the footsteps of the TDP in this regard.

The party leaders said that the government was planning to acquire huge tracts of land for implementation of the ‘Navaratnalu’ and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) has already issued a notification for acquisition of land under the land pooling scheme (LPS).

The land pooling exercise is being done as per the GO 72 issued on January 25 and it was in contrast to the GO 294 issued on November 21 last year.

Government Order

“The GO 294 clearly indicated that all assigned land alienated to others which is contrary to the provisions of Section 3 of Andhra Padesh Assigned Lands Act, 1977, government land under illegal occupation, land involved under litigation, endowment land and all land classified as water bodies shall not be covered under the land pooling scheme. However, the GO 72 violates all these provisions,” CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao told the media.

Party’s District Committee secretary K. Lokanadham said about 4,663.63 acres have been identified in the Visakhapatnam division for land pooling scheme, of which 1,740.79 acres are under assigned land, 460.42 acres under A.P. Assigned Lands Act and 1,847.76 are under encroachment.

In Anakapalle division, about 1,452.87 acres have been identified, of which only 140.93 acres is vacant land, while the rest are under the specified categories, claimed CPI(M) City Committee secretary B. Gangarao.

Dig at Vijaya Sai

“When the TDP government was trying to acquire land at Mudapakka under the LPS, YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy called it illegal. The same party, after coming to power, has changed its stand and is treading the same path the TDP did,” alleged Mr. Narasinga Rao.

The party leaders also pointed out that both the SITs constituted to probe into the land scam allegations have identified about 1.06 lakh acres of government land.

“Why are not they taking those land for the welfare schemes, instead of targeting the land belonging to the poor?” asked Mr. Narasinga Rao.

“Moreover, as per the Land Acquisition Act-2013, land pooling is illegal. The government can acquire the required land as per the LA Act and pay compensation as prescribed,” he added.