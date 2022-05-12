Visakhapatnam: Land issues hold up construction of ESI Hospital in city

14 cents yet to be handed over by govt., says ESIC official

The construction of the proposed ESI Hospital in the city is yet to begin even after six years of the foundation stone being laid for the project.

There are 6,37,399 workers in Visakhapatnam region who are enrolled under Employees State Insurance (ESI), and the number of beneficiaries is 24,73,108. “The Centre has sanctioned ₹390 crore for construction of the 400-bed ESI Hospital, and construction will be taken up at the earliest,” Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said in January this year.

“The State government has allotted 8.58 acres of land but 14 cents of land is yet to be handed over to us. We have represented the matter at the District Industries Promotion Council (DIPC) meetings in the past and are awaiting early action in this regard,” G. Krishna, Assistant Director, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Sub-Regional Office, Visakhapatnam, told The Hindu.

“The project has been long delayed, but we are optimistic that work will begin soon as the Centre has already sanctioned funds. Once the 14 cents of land is handed over, the project will go on track,” opines Jose Martin C.G., Deputy Director in charge of ESIC SRO, Visakhapatnam.

“The concept plan of the hospital has been approved. The project will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The ESIC Headquarters has to finalise the estimates and release funds. We have received permission of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as the hospital building will be a seven-storeyed building and being close to the airport, its permission was required. We are yet to get the NOC from INS Dega, which operates the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Visakhapatnam airport,” he said.

“This hospital will cater to the needs of around 24 lakh ESI beneficiaries, comprising over six lakh insured persons and their families in Visakhapatnam region,” ESI Corporation (ESIC) Member Prasanta N. Chowdhury, who is also national secretary of CITU, said during his visit to Visakhapatnam a few months ago.

“The land identified at Sheelanagar is located close to the National Highway and is easily accessible from all places in the city. This hospital can cater to the needs of ESI beneficiaries from all over A.P. and also from south Odisha,” he opined.