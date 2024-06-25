GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Land grabbing, forgery cases booked against former Visakhapatnam MP and two others

Published - June 25, 2024 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana

The city police registered a case against former Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, his close associate and auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao and another builder Gadde Brahmaji, for allegedly forging land documents to grab about 12.51 acres of land, popularly known as ‘Hayagreeva Lands’ at Yendada, a prime locality in the city.

As per reports, on June 22, Ch Jagadeeswarudu, a partner of M/s Hayagreeva Farms & Developers, Adarsh Nagar area, reported to the Arilova police that he and his wife Radha Rani were having a firm, M/s Hayagreeva Infratech Projects Limited (HIPL), which was registered in the year 2006. In 2008, they got a land of 12.51 acres at Yendada village from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for developing homes for senior citizens and orphans. He stated that Mr. Venkateswara Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana of M/s M.V.V builders and another builder Gadde Brahmaji forged his (Mr. Jagadeeswarudu) signature and also that of his spouse and fabricated the sale documents.

“They also made us to sign on blank papers under threat and misappropriated the sale deeds with criminal conspiracy to grab our valuable property. They have also threatened us with dire consequences,” said Mr Jagadeeswarudu in his complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint, the Arilova police has registered an FIR and booked the three persons under various Sections of land grabbing, forgery and cheating.

