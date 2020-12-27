Land grabbing charges: YSRCP, TDP trade barbs

VISAKHAPATNAM

Tense situation prevails outside Shirdi Sai Baba temple

A tense situation prevailed outside the Shirdi Sai Baba temple at East Point Colony here on Saturday morning as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and workers, led by the party’s East Constituency in charge Akramani Nirmala, gathered there and awaited the arrival of Telugu Desam Party MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

It may be recalled that the TDP MLA had offered to take an oath at this temple and quit politics, if the YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy could prove his allegations that he (the MLA) had grabbed land in the city. Ms. Nirmala offered to take the challenge of behalf of the MP and asked the MLA to come to the temple and prove himself. The YSRCP waited for sometime, and left as the MLA failed to turn up. Police personnel gathered in large numbers anticipating trouble and kept the situation from going out of control.

Meanwhile, the TDP workers gathered at the office of Mr. Ramakrishna Babu and raised slogans against the YSRCP.

While the YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP MLA had failed to keep his promise, the MLA said that the MP had not accepted his challenge and there was no need for him to accept Ms. Nirmala’s challenge.