Visakhapatnam

Land allotted to Accord University cancelled

Collector V. Vinay Chand, through a GO on Wednesday, cancelled the allotment of government land measuring 50 acres at Yendada village and 70 acres at Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal made in favour of founder-chairman of Accord University.

The land was allotted in 2017 for setting up of a multi-stream university with regard to health sciences, including a multi super-speciality hospital.

After examining the deal, rate negotiation and “discrepancies” in the survey numbers, it was deemed fit to cancel the allotment, the GO said.

