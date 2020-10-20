Laddu puja performed to deity

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 October 2020 00:18 IST

Goddess decorated as ‘Dhanyalakshmi’ as part of Dasara festivities

The idol of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta was decorated as ‘Dhanyalakshmi’, as part of the ongoing sarannavaratri festival on Monday.

Laddu puja was performed to the deity with donations from P. Jagadish Kumar, Paluri Prasad, Paluri Vardhan Babu and M. Suresh. The deity will be decorated in different avatars on each day of the festival and ‘darshan’ will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this time, devotees will not be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum. ‘Panchamruthabhishekam’ will be held daily at 5 a.m. and ‘Ksheerabhisheka Seva’ will be done from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Decoration of the idol will be done from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and ‘darshan’ will be stopped during that time.

Temple Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi, Assistant EO V. Rambabu, V.B.V. Ramana Murthy and A. Trimurthulu were present.

The goddess will be decorated as ‘Dhairyalakshmi’ and ‘puja’ would be performed with lotus flowers on Tuesday.