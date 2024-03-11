ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of safety measures caused death of one person at ‘Siddham’ meeting, alleges Palla Srinivasa Rao

March 11, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

People from 50 constituencies were taken to the meeting, but the YSRCP had failed to provide them with basic amenities or ensure their safety, he says

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSRCP leaders had told blatant lies at the ‘Siddham’ meeting held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that people from 50 constituencies were taken to the meeting, but the YSRCP had failed to provide them with basic amenities and ensure the safety of the huge crowd. This has led to the death of one person. Similarly, one person had died at the Pisinikada meeting.

The TDP leader also alleged that spurious liquor had caused liver problems in over 35,000 people in the State.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to keep its promise on the job calendar, abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme, and eight-time increase in the power tariff. He added that the SC/ST Sub Plan funds were diverted for other purposes.

