GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lack of safety measures caused death of one person at ‘Siddham’ meeting, alleges Palla Srinivasa Rao

People from 50 constituencies were taken to the meeting, but the YSRCP had failed to provide them with basic amenities or ensure their safety, he says

March 11, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSRCP leaders had told blatant lies at the ‘Siddham’ meeting held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that people from 50 constituencies were taken to the meeting, but the YSRCP had failed to provide them with basic amenities and ensure the safety of the huge crowd. This has led to the death of one person. Similarly, one person had died at the Pisinikada meeting.

The TDP leader also alleged that spurious liquor had caused liver problems in over 35,000 people in the State.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to keep its promise on the job calendar, abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme, and eight-time increase in the power tariff. He added that the SC/ST Sub Plan funds were diverted for other purposes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.