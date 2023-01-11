Lack of road forces tribal children to reach school on horseback in ASR district

January 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Riding a horse is not always a luxury. Ask about it to the children from Neredubandha, a remote tribal hilltop village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, who endure this ordeal daily to reach their school at Z. Zogumpeta in the plain area in Anakapalli district.

In the absence of roads, it takes them a couple of hours to reach their school just 5 km away from their hamlet.

“The villagers laid a 4-km kutcha road from the hilltop village to the foothill last year with shramdaan. They cleared the bushes and removed boulders before laying the kutcha road. This has enabled the transportation of the children on horseback,” Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao told The Hindu.

“There are four horses in the village and each horse can carry three children. The tribal people constructed a house at the foothill, and one family, along with their two children, lives in it. This house also serves as a transit point for the villagers. They store their ration and other materials temporarily here before carrying them to the hilltop, based on the availability of horses,” explained Me. Govinda Rao.

The Girijan Sangham leader said Neredubandha hamlet had solar power several years ago. There was no power supply to the village after the solar power facility became defunct years ago, which led to protests by the Girijan Sangham and the CPI (M).

The issue was also highlighted in The Hindu, following which the ITDA installed poles and electricity connection was provided in 2021, said Mr. Govinda Rao.

The sick persons from the hamlet are transported to the foothill in dolis, before they are taken to the health centre at Kotha Kota in Anakapalli district. The successive governments have been promising to set up a school, but it is yet to be a reality. There is no anganwadi at Neredubandha, said the villagers. They demanded that the government must set up a school in their village.