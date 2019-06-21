Lack of database to trace stolen phones hinders probe

The Crime Branch Police recently arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating police officers and trying to extract money from government officers who were earlier caught by Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) under various graft charges.

They were nabbed after a prolonged investigation as the police had faced difficulty in tracking them as the cellphones from which they made calls were stolen ones.

According to sources in Police Department, probe into many such crimes is being delayed as the criminals are using either stolen or lost phones which are difficult to track in the absence of a proper database.

“Be it burglars, killers on hire or terrorists, criminals are preferring to using lost or stolen phones as those are difficult to track. And this has emerged as a major bottleneck while probing into cases. Such phones are easily available in the grey market, which has come in handy for criminals. A database of stolen and lost phones would certainly help,” says ACP (crimes) T. Prabhakar Babu.

Police records suggest that on an average, almost all the 23 police stations in the city register 40 to 60 cellphone theft cases each per month.

Showing the way

“Given the scenario, there is a need to have a central database for all stolen and lost cellphones, an initiative taken by the Chennai Police,” he says.

Two years ago, the City Police launched a website to address to the concerns related to lost, stolen and found vehicles and some senior officers feel that it is time cellphones be integrated to this website.

“It can be further integrated to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), a country-wide database for a pan-India approach.

‘Filing complaint is mandatory’

According to police, many people do not feel necessary to lodge complaints if they lose their phone. “Filing a complaint is mandatory as it is a proof that the phone is stolen. It also prevents the phone owner from facing troubles in case the particular device is used by criminals. Complaints can be filed at any Mee Seva counter,” explains Mr. Prabhakar.

An officer from the City Police Tech Cell opines that such complaints filed at Mee Seva counters can be integrated to the police website so that the database is updated instantly on a daily basis. “But before that, we must strengthen the security of the portal,” he adds.

IMEI numbers

“Lost or stolen phones can be tracked through the unique IMEI numbers even as the SIM cards are removed. But before doing that, the phone owners must log into the phone using the registered email ID and delete the data,” says Mr. Prabhakar.

The ACP also cautions that even before selling away old phones, people need to take precautions. “Popular perception is that deleting the data from phones before selling it away is enough. But, the data, even after deletion, can be recovered. hence, the phone owners must use special apps to delete data and records,” he adds.