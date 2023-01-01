Lack of basic amenities puts off visitors of ‘Meghalakonda’ at Vanjangi in Andhra Pradesh

January 01, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - PADERU

The remote Vanajangi village of Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh has earned a place in the bucket list of tourists for its scenic beauty and breathtaking view points.

Even as the tourists make a beeline for the hamlet, which has earned the sobriquet of ‘Megha Samudram’ or ‘Meghalakonda’, to watch the sunrise especially during the winter, lack of basic amenities dampens their excitement.

The hamlet has been receiving tourists in droves during the winter since the last two years and it has surpassed the most sough-after destinations of Lambasingi in the Visakha Agency in the winter when it comes to footfall.

A majority of the tourists, who travel some 120 kilometres from Visakhapatnam city to reach Vanajangi, struggle to find a toilet. They also complain of lack of adequate facilities for drinking water and vehicle parking. This is forcing the tourists to beat a hasty retreat after visiting the place. The plastic pollution is also slowly raising its ugly head.

“There are some temporary toilets down the hill, where tent accommodation is available. But you won’t find a toilet once you start trekking the hill. It took four hours for us to trek the hill and come down. Lack of basic amenities was certainly a spoiler,” says G. Someswara Rao from Palasa, who, along with his family, visited Vanajangi recently.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has started collecting an entry fee of ₹50 for all vehicles recently. Tourists feel that the authorities must set up some toilets at least.

“The authorities should consider providing parking space for vehicles too. The roads atop the hill were chock-a-block when we went there last weekend,” said Sai Kiran, a resident of Hanumanthuwaka.

Tourists dumping wastes, especially single-use plastic bottles is also becoming a concern. “There are no dustbin or drinking water facility atop the hill. If water facility is provided atop the hill, the authorities can stop allowing plastic bottles,” say a group of tourists.

“A society comprising the ITDA and three villages took over management of the tourist spot at Vanajangi just three months ago. Measures are being initiated to ensure basic amenities for the visitors. Bio-toilets will be set up at three different places. Several points have been identified for making arrangements for drinking water facilities. ”R. Gopala KrishnaITDA Project Officer

Some elderly persons opine that having some seating arrangements and eco-friendly shades in Vanajangi would be nice.

Facilities on the cards

Meanwhile, ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna says that a society comprising the ITDA and three villages took over management of the tourist spot just three months ago.

“Measures are being initiated to ensure basic amenities for the visitors of Vanajangi. Temporary toilets (bio-toilets) will be set up at three different places, including one at the vehicle parking. Several points have been identified for making arrangements for drinking water facilities such that they need not carry plastic bottles,” says Mr. Gopala Krishna.

“A four-acre space has been identified for setting up vehicle parking facility. We are planning to sign an agreement with the farmers to use the space and 40% of the revenue generated from the facility will be given to them,” he adds.