KV students bring laurels to their school

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 July 2020 23:50 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sri Vijaya Nagar No. 1, Visakhapatnam, has topped KVS, Hyderabad Region, both in Std. X and XII (Humanities).

K. Joshitha (X) secured first rank with 494 marks out of 500 (98.8%) in CBSE, 2020 exams, and topped Hyderabad region securing 100 % marks each in Maths, Sanskrit and Social Science and Science 99 and English 95.

V. Harshitha from Humanities stream of Std. XII secured first position in the region by securing 429/55 (98.4%).

School Principal P. K. Purohit congratulated the students on their achievement.